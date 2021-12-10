It’s always a good time when the family gets together, even if that family is prone to be a bit spicy. For season two of VH1’s Family Reunion: Love and Hip-Hop Edition, fans of the franchise will see beloved figures from all of the LHH shows reunite and hash out their differences once and for all.

Including popular faces from Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Hollywood, the cast features all your favorites: Amina Buddafly, Bobby Lytes, Booby Gibson, Brooke Valentine, Cisco Rosado, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana, Kimbella, Marcus Black, Mimi Faust, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Safaree, Shekinah Jo, Stevie J, Tara, Yo-Yo, and ZellSwag.

By mixing and matching the Love & Hip Hop castmates, viewers will witness each person navigate new friendships, secret hookups, and potential beefs during a week-long gathering. During the season fractured relationships may experience some healing, while hidden truths may also come to light.

Tune in to the premiere of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition this Monday, December 13th at 8 pm EST on VH1.