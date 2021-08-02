The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, showcasing more of Woody Harrelson’s serial killer-turned Marvel supervillain.

The Andy Serkis-directed sequel to 2018’s Venom sees the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his titular alter-ego. As the trailer suggests, Brock is still struggling with playing host to Venom, while also squaring off against Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Fans were first introduced to the character in a post-credits sequence in the previous film.

Let There Be Carnage also features Michelle Williams returning as Brock’s ex-girlfriend, and Reid Scott as her new partner. New additions to the cast also include Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison, aka Shriek, and Stephen Graham as Mulligan, a detective hoping to work with Brock. After a series of lengthy delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on September 24.

Watch the trailer up top.