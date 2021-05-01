Gianna Bryant, who lost her life in a tragic helicopter crash along with her father Kobe, teammates, and their parents on January 26, 2020, would’ve turned 15 years old today (May 1).

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her late daughter’s birthday.

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!” Bryant captioned a photo of herself and GiGi.

Alongside the birthday wishes, Vanessa honored GiGi with the launch of her new Mambacita clothing line. The announcement came in a series of social media posts in which Vanessa Bryant and her daughters wore some of the clothes.

“Today is my Baby’s Birthday,” Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post. “When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world. I am so proud of the limited-edition MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set capsule collection, which celebrates Gigi’s spirit in every little detail – even the placement of #PlayGigisWay on the right arm of each hoodie— her shooting arm.”

The Mambacita collection is available now. 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a charity founded by the Bryant family in an effort to fund programs in underserved communities as well as furthering Kobe and Gigi’s legacies through youth sports.