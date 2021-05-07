Just a few months after Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, announced that they would be separating after four years of marriage, the Fast and the Furious actor has listed his Los Angeles home for $3.5 million.

The five-bedroom mansion, located in the Woodland Hills area of L.A., comes with a life-size replica of Bumblebee, the heroic robot from Michael Bay’s blockbuster film franchise Transformers. Bumblebee, which can be purchased along with the home, stands guard over the pool in the backyard.

The 5,225-square-foot home, which covers nearly half an acre in the Walnut Acres neighborhood, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a foyer under 26-foot ceilings, a movie theater, a gym, and a primary suite with a fireplace and steam shower.

The customized backyard is highlighted by a swimming pool, a street sign marked with “Voltron Enterprises Pkwy,” the name of Tyrese’s limited liability company, as well as a neon-lit sign of the company’s logo above the pool.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Tyrese paid $1.385 million for the property a decade ago.

The listing arrives just three weeks after Tyrese appeared in the new trailer for Fast & Furious 9, which is set to hit theatres on June 25.