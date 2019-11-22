Definitive Works: Black Panther, Fruitvale Station, Creed

It’s insane to think that Ryan Coogler’s only been directing for the last decade. It’s even more astonishing that he did more short films (six) than his three dynamic feature-length films: Fruitvale Station (2013), Creed (2015), and 2018’s Black Panther. Moving from strength to strength on each release, he’s proven to be one of the most exciting directors to hit Hollywood in recent memory.

It’s been an inspiring run for the gifted visionary. He didn’t see himself going down this path initially; he was playing ball, and ended up falling in love with making films. Like other directors on this list, one of Coogler’s strengths was how he gave African American moviegoers a mirror of ourselves. Fruitvale helped many understand (and mourn) the life of abrupt death of Oscar Grant; Creed not only revitalized the Rocky franchise, but was a great example of rebooting classics that can then live their own lives. Black Panther was his Super Bowl; Coogler was able to take the African king of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and pen a love letter to Africa wrapped in an intriguing James Bond-esque remix of the superhero genre. To great success, too; Black Panther's reported $1.3 billion haul at the box office broke the record for highest-grossing film by a Black director, as well as being the second-highest grossing film in 2018. All based on a character a number of casual superhero stans might not necessarily have been up on.

Coogler’s carving out his legacy in front of our eyes. He’s helped establish Michael B. Jordan that the world seems to want but Hollywood hasn’t seemed to crack (yet). He’s unafraid to tell Black stories his way; not too many can breathe life into Philly the way he did with Creed after Sylvester Stallone and company helped establish the city for the nation decades prior. For many of us, who’ve never been to Africa, the way he incorporated African culture in a big-budget Marvel film? Coogler’s an anomaly and a damn fine director. One has to imagine how the next ten years will shape up if he’s able to continue putting on for his people in his own unique way. —khal