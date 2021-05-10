Fans are continuing to speculate about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship status after photos have surfaced of them grabbing dinner in West Hollywood with some famous pals and siblings.

TMZ reports that Trav, Kylie, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker had a meal at Catch LA Sunday night, with photos of everyone but Kylie emerging on socials this morning. The publication has since called the outing a “triple date,” as many continue to wonder if the famous pair are officially back together.

Trav pulled up in a vest, Justin was rocking another new hairstyle and Kendall was spotted in the back of a car seemingly dawning a white top. The date night comes a week after Kylie was spotted in Miami celebrating Travis’ birthday with some friends at a group dinner and club outing. Outside of a fan-recorded video of the pair chatting it up last week, Kylie herself shared Instagram Stories of the her and Travis dancing with each other, as Stormi’s father playfully slapped at her feet.

Scott and Jenner called it quits in 2019, and a source has since told E! News in February that they’re still “madly in love.” Then in March, a source told TMZ that they’re dating once again. While there’s no telling if Sunday’s outing means things are back on for the parents, it at least shows they’re still on good terms.