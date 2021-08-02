It looks like Travis Scott is adding yet another title to his ever-growing resume.

A24, the entertainment company behind films like Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, and Moonlight, took to social media Monday, where it posted what looked like a script written by Travis Scott. But as Variety reports, Scott’s Cactus Jack Films has signed a production deal with the company.

The image shows a “first draft” script in collaboration with Cactus Jack, with “by Travis Scott” written underneath the censored title of the project—which a rep told Variety says Utopia, the expected title of Scott’s upcoming album. The company shared the image alongside a cactus emoji, and insiders tell Variety that A24 and Cactus Jack’s first effort together coincide with the record.