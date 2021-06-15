Sometimes the best burgers are in the places where you least expect to find them. Get ready for a secret burger adventure with Tony Hawk!

On today’s treasure hunt, we’re gonna hit some under-the-radar gems of the burger world. First, Alvin is going to meet up with the legend Tony hawk and eat a classic cheeseburger from an iconic Mexican food stand. After that, Alvin will link up with his line cook to visit his favorite neighborhood spot for a ridiculously good teriyaki burger.



Are you ready? Let’s go!