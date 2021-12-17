With Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home arriving in theaters on Friday, Tom Holland might be ready to move on from the role of Spider-Man.

In a new interview with People, Holland shed light on whether he would reprise his role of Peter Parker in a potential fourth film.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland said. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

Holland, who’s portrayed the iconic web-slinger in three MCU films, added, “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

The British actor went on to say that he’d prefer that the next person to portray Spider-Man take a different approach to the character. “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he explained. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

Fresh off the release of No Way Home, the latest Spider-Man film is on pace to become the first movie in the COVID-19 era to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with Deadline reporting a projected weekend debut of $200 million or more.

Meanwhile, the early buzz has been universally positive. Variety calls it a “satisfying meta-adventure,” while the Daily Beast has deemed Jon Watts’ Far From Home sequel the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “best Spidey movie by a mile.” Other recently published reviews, including from the Chicago Sun-Times (an “innovative new adventure”) and Deadline (“This movie is a holiday gift”), strike a similarly glowing tone.