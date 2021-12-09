Tom Holland began his career at 12 years old in the West End production of Billy Elliot, and now he’s one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws, from award-winning performances in The Impossible, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the topic of the latter, his latest is sure to be one of the year’s biggest films of the year—Spiderman: No Way Home, which is set to release in theaters on December 17th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Holland takes on the wings of death and discusses the joys of pub food, his relationship with Robert Downey Jr., and much more in this very special Season 16 finale!