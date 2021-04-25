It seems like Ethan Hunt wasn’t the only hero on the set of Mission Impossible 7 this week.

Tom Cruise, appears to have saved a cameraman from sliding down the carriage of a moving steam train Thursday while filming a scene at the North Yorkshire Moors railway, according to the Daily Mail.

In photos from the set, Cruise can be seen crouching down to help the cameraman, who was wearing a harness during the filming, in an effort to help him find his balance on a steel ledge. This, the Daily Mail reports, prevented him from falling any further down the train or dropping his equipment. Co-star Hayley Atwell and other crew members looked on as Tom and a few rushed to help.

The 58-year-old actor isn’t in the business of saving lives though— he’s just got a movie to film. Back in December, audio leaked featuring the star yelling at crew members on the film’s set for not following COVID safety protocol.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it,” Tom said.

Since then, Cruise’s latest installment in the action franchise has been pushed along with Top Gun: Maverick and other films, with Paramount issuing delays likely due to the pandemic.