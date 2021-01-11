The Most Viral TikTok Trends of 2020
Where would we be without TikTok? The video-sharing app provided a source of entertainment throughout a difficult year, with many engaging in dance challenges for the first time throughout lockdowns.
It seems there's a new trend or niche community popping up on the app daily. Since it's hard to keep track, here's a round-up of the trends that defined 2020.
Blinding Lights Challenge
The Blinding Lights challenge, to a song by the Weeknd of the same name, brought the online community together to dance, including Jessica Alba's whole family.
#YouHaveTo
While motivation videos have existed for years, last year's format was inspired by Hannah Stater, who uploaded a harp cover of ODESZA song, "A Moment Apart." Highlights include Nev Schulman that we're getting catfished and Dr. Phil urging fans to stop calling him daddy.
WAP
To pay tribute to a song that defined the year, people on TikTok attempted the immensely difficult dance routine.
Pancake Cereal
We can't tell you why, but "pancake cereal" went viral last year.
#TwoPrettyBestFriends
Jordan Scott went viral with a challenge that numerous attractive friends took him up on — "I ain't never seen two pretty best friends".
Parents Impersonating Their Kids
This trend calls for some hilarious family bonding moments. Kate Hudson's son even took a turn impersonating her.
Random Things
Showing off random things that just make sense. Because, why not?
I Am Lost
This trend became popular on TikTok that sees people bringing their missing objects to life.
Bored In The House
Created by Curtis Roach, this song was all over TikTok last year (for obvious reasons).