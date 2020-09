Comedian Tiffany Haddish reunites with her old friend Jesus Trejo to talk about her biggest food pet peeves, the sage advice she got from Richard Pryor, and how she bucked Hollywood norms with her famous white dress.

Over a plate of tacos from Crenshaw Blvd's finest, the legendary Taco Mell, Tiffany digs deep into her comedy career, explaining her rise from homelessness into superstardom.