Almost every culture on earth has a dish that resembles pizza. On the very special, Season 2 finale of Pizza Wars, host Nicole Russell must face off against baking prodigy Bryan Ford in an international pizza showdown. Will Nicole's Turkish-inspired lahmacun be enough to take down Bryan's cheese-stuffed fugazzeta from Argentina? Pizza pros Frank Pinello and Josephine Giordano must choose a winner, and decide if Nicole achieved her goal of becoming a master pizza maker this season. Presented By: https://ooni.com/pizza-wars