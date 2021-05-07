On a recent episode of Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s Office Ladies podcast, the two stars of the sitcom revealed the identity of Jan Levinson’s sperm donor.

The May 5 episode of the podcast focused on the Season 4 finale “Goodbye, Toby,” which features the reveal of Melora Hardin’s character Jan as pregnant. Considering Michael Scott’s history with Jan, this raises alarm bells for him until he learns that she used a sperm donor.

“Jan looks to Michael like she's expecting him to be very impressed," said Kinsey in the podcast episode. "And Michael says, 'The tennis player?' And Jan says, 'Well, it's a little more than that. He's the sixth-ranked player in the world and he's won four grand slams.' And Michael says, 'That's a lot of grand slams, I guess.'"

She continues to lavish praise on the unnamed donor, calling him a “humanitarian.” Turns out the identity is real-life tennis star Andy Roddick, the two Office Ladies hosts revealed. They added that Roddick is a friend of Dwight Schrute actor Rainn Wilson, and he would even visit the set. "I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick's sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor," added Fischer. "I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode."

It’s unclear why his name wasn’t actually used in the episode, but it could have simply been cut for time. Either way, that’s one long-standing mystery among the Office fans finally solved. Listen to the full episode of the podcast here.