The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard picks up four years after the events of the original and the members of the trio are in completely different places in life—well, at least one of them is. At the advice of his therapist, Bryce is on a mandated sabbatical from body guarding and is unlicensed to kill. His peace is disrupted by Kincaid and Sonia, who pull him back into the world of global terrorism as they take on the new big bad, Aristotle Papadopolous, played by none other than Antonio Banderas.

Reynolds’ one regret from the first film was not getting much screen time with Hayek and his wish was granted in a big way for this new adventure. Sonia is (quite literally) a cutthroat bartender that Kincaid met in a Honduran bar fight. So, she isn’t exactly the type of woman who needs saving, but she knows three pairs of fists are better than two. And her family will need all the help they can get on this insane road trip across the Amalfi Coast.