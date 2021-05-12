The Purge franchise is coming to an end with its final installment, The Forever Purge. And based on its brand new trailer, it promises to be as ultra-violent as its predecessors.

Serving as a direct sequel to 2016’s The Purge: Election Year, the film follows a couple stranded on a Texas ranch. As the trailer reveals, they face off against a group illegally keeping their own purge going. Featuring plenty of intimidating masks, a society on the brink of collapse, and as we mentioned, lots of violence, the trailer promises a fitting conclusion to one of the most beloved horror franchises of our generation.

Starring Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, and Will Patton among others, the Forever Purge was originally scheduled to be released last year, but got hit with a sizable delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jason Blum-produced film will finally arrive in theaters on July 2, 2021.

Aside from the four other movies in the franchise, The Purge also branched off into television in 2018, with a show by the same name. After two seasons, USA Network cancelled the show in May, 2020. It remains to be seen if fans can expect further Purge shows or movies in the future, but for now, The Forever Purge is set to be the last. of its kind.

Watch the trailer above.