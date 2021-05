The Burger Show is back! We've missed you all so much, so we're bringing the heat. Get ready for host Alvin Cailan to take you on a journey of fast-food icons with George Motz and Kenji Lopez, crazy high-end burger experiments with Joshua Weissman and Cody Ko, a caviar and truffle burger master-class with Rich Brian, secret underground burger pop-ups, and more! The Burger Show, Season 7 — Let's do this!