The Best HBO Series
From its early beginnings in the drama world to its expansions into laugh-out-loud comedy and other genres, as well as living up to the "home box office" its acronym stands for by showing all of the biggest blockbuster films, HBO has become the home to a number of epic television series. Ove the last two decades, the cable channel has come to be known as one of the most impressive television networks in history when it comes to incredible and historic series.
Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have shows featuring all of the sex, violence, and general profanity that you fiend for, that side of the television dial was once exclusive to HBO, making it a destination for all kinds of grown entertainment. Still, HBO paved the way for some of today's most iconic series, and has continued to churn out quality TV shows, miniseries, documentaries, and more. Through streaming services like HBO Go and HBO Now, millions of consumers regularly tune in and watch the channel’s original TV shows.
If the end of Game of Thrones left you with a void that can only be filled by another prestige drama, we're here to help. There's loads of television to pick from, between Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, Deadwood, The Sopranos, Silicon Valley, True Detective, Insecure, Veep...you get it. Without further ado, these are the best HBO series, streaming right now on HBO Go and HBO Now, as well.
I May Destroy You
Seasons Available: 1
Starring: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu
Often improperly described as a show about sexual assault, I May Destroy You tells the story of Arabella (Michaela Coel), a young British internet star turned writer who, after waking up from a blurry night of partying slowly comes to realize that she’s been raped. Now I know it may sound like I’m contradicting myself, but the simple nuance of this truly refreshing story lies in the fact that Arabella and not the rape itself is the heart of the show. Unlike the smothering sea of sexual assault narratives that have preceded it, creator, writer, and star Michaela Coel brings her character to life by showing the full extent of just that – her life. Brilliantly utilizing friends, family, work, terror, and joy to show a person instead of just a victim or result of a crime, these everyday facets also help Arabella and the viewer examine the many shaded issues concerning the topic of consent through the eyes of someone desperately trying to make sense. The title I May Destroy You hints at a heavy show, and at times it is, but it’s also hilarious and inspiring, making it one of the year’s most watch-worthy to date.
Watchmen
Starring: Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jean Smart, Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons
The guy who made LOST crafting a remix/sequel to one of the most beloved graphic novels of all time (OF ALL TIME)?! A Herculean task that only someone like Damon Lindelof could've pulled off. And did he ever. While the original series—set 34 years after the events of the graphic novel—still examined the world of superheroing while tying it into the Tulsa race riots from 1921. Regina King, in what many came to realize was her first true forray into action, killed it (as per usual), carrying the series on her back when necessary. Jeremy Irons' scenes always stood out for their odd nature, and the rising Yahya Abdul-Mateen II delivered a spirited performance in one of the doper moments of television in 2019. A puzzle box that actually delivered, Watchmen is necessary for fans of the novel, viewers who want more realistic superhero tales, especially those that force you to think outside of the box superhero creators have given us for years.
The Corner
Starring: T. K. Carter, Khandi Alexander, Sean Nelson
Before changing the game with the acclaimed series The Wire, David Simon took us to the streets of Baltimore with The Corner, a Emmy-winning miniseries that looked at how one family's issues played out in the open-air drug markets of the Bmore streets. T. K. Carter drops arguably his best performance as Gary, the drug-abusing father of Sean Nelson's character Black, a teen drug dealer. Nelson was seen by many in 1994's gripping Fresh, and it was dope to see how far he could stretch his acting wings. Gems like Reg E. Cathey and Glenn Plummer round out a talented cast, and for those of you who've only seen The Wire, know that HBO and Simon basically test-drove those Baltimore corners a few years prior to that series' debut.
The Righteous Gemstones
Starring: Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Walton Goggins
With series like Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals under his belt, anything with Danny McBride's name attached is worth a watch. The Righteous Gemstones, which dropped in 2019 to acclaim from both critics and viewers, is McBride at his finest, sending up a family of televangelists who have all kinds of shit going on with them. Goodman stars as Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the Gemstones empire, with his kids Jesse (McBride), Judy (the hilarious Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (played by the always-on Adam DeVine) getting themselves into quite the predicament in trying to hide some shady televangelical hotel room partying. The web of lies and deceit is both terrifying and hilarious, as these bumbling Bible-thumpers up the ante at every twist and turn. As hilarious as it can be depressing (shouts to Walton Goggins especially), Righteous Gemstones might hit all of the right (or wrong?) notes, depending on how you were raised.
Euphoria
Starring: Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney
When A24 hits the small screen, you gotta watch; when Drake co-signs them, it's instant insanity. That's what happened when the turnt-up teen drama Euphoria hit the scene. It wasn't just seeing Zendaya really give the performance of her career (so far) as the drug-addicted Rue, nor was it the web woven around Hunter Schafer's Jules upon arriving into town. It wasn't just the looks Alexa Demie served while having to deal with her psychotic, abusive boyfriend, nor was it Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney's characters trying to navigate to the next destination of their lives with all of the emotional baggage they've been holding onto. Hell, it wasn't even just Angus Cloud's Fezco (and his lil brother Ashtray) being on the outside looking in. It was the combination of all of this, with the esoteric dreamscapes and booming soundtrack, plus much more that makes this series appointment television. Also, and more importantly, it spoke to the youth in America moreso than any other HBO dramatic series has in the past.
Insecure
Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell
The show that made Issa Rae a household name, Insecure is partly based on Rae’s own acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl. Insecure follows best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) and their friends, careers, and relationships, as well as the social and racial issues that affect their lives. Insecure has a great cast of characters, including Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales, but it mostly acts as a comedic and dramatic showcase for Rae, who gives a hilariously thorny performance as the regularly selfish Issa. When Insecure isn’t making you laugh, it keeps you riveted with its well-observed relationship drama, mostly between Issa and boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Insecure is HBO’s best romantic comedy drama, and one of the few comedy dramas on television that specifically centers on an entirely black cast.
Succession
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck
Just when people were foolishly counting HBO out, as streaming service original content took over and Game of Thrones drew to its inevitable close, the Home Box Office pulled off the Devil's Greatest Trick: compelling us to invest in the squabbles and fates of rich white people. In today’s climate, Succession’s premise could have deemed it dead on arrival, but the show is so much more alive than a logline can ever possibly encapsulate. Crucially: Succession isn't about rooting for anyone, nor is it reveling in the anti-heroism that we left behind with Don Draper and Walter White. It's more like judgment-free voyeurism—the empathy is incidental. Succession feels private, it feels engrossing, it feels thrilling. It feels, blessedly, removed from current events for the most part (save the stray media site that gets shut down as part of a larger sibling rivalry spat). The Roy family may be too New Money for Shakespeare, but the incestuous power struggles on display here are palpable enough for the theater. If you're still hesitant about joining the ever-widening bandwagon, allow me to quote the bard: take the fucking money.
Entourage
Starring: Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara
Executive produced by/loosely based on the life of Mark Wahlberg, and one of HBO’s biggest hits of the 2000s, Entourage follows up and coming actor Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) and his childhood friends as they attempt to further their careers in Los Angeles. The result is an ensemble comedy filled with (as usual with HBO) vulgarity in all forms. Entourage is also notable for its guest star roster; many famous actors, athletes, and other celebrities pop up throughout the series to play fictionalized versions of themselves. Entourage works as a show not because of its glitzy, insider Hollywood vibe, but because of the male friendships at its core. No matter what happens to the characters, they always manage to stick with each other and do good by one another, which is what truly made the series successful for its nine-season run (and eventual movie).
High Maintenance
Starring: Ben Sinclair
An unusual series for HBO, High Maintenance actually originated as a web series on the video platform Vimeo before being picked up by the network. Also unusual: High Maintenance is one of the few landmark HBO series directly influenced by a landmark HBO series that came before it (co-creator Ben Sinclair frequently cites Six Feet Under as an influence). High Maintenance is an anthology series that follows a drug dealer known only as The Guy (Ben Sinclair) as he delivers weed to the various denizens of New York City, primarily Brooklyn and Manhattan. What makes the show so brilliant is how it manages to function as a superb collection of short stories, exploring various characters (usually two storylines per episode) in impressive detail. While we only spend up to fifteen minutes with some of the characters, they feel fully realized, and their stories (running the gamut from comedy to drama to tragedy) are always entertaining. The dreamy atmosphere of the show matches the way the characters will often be high, and adds to the off-kilter, sometimes anxiety-inducing nature of some of the storylines. There aren’t many shows like High Maintenance, which still manages to be a truly singular delight among HBO’s slate of acclaimed programming three seasons in.