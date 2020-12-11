The Best Celebrity Streamers

Streams on Twitch @lilyachty

Maybe one of the more polarizing figures on the list Yachty’s music tends to divide people. Whether you like his music or not, Lil Boat is still at it and has used his celebrity to make the cross-over into video game streaming like many of his hip-hop comrades. One of the best things a budding streamer can do to boost their E-cred is a collaboration with a more established streamer to tap into a new audience. Yachty was one of the first to do this when he joined the biggest streamer on the planet, Ninja, for some Fortnite duos. He even went as far as to create a capsule collection with Ninja. Streaming hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Lil Boat, however. Twitch chats can be notoriously toxic and for someone as polarizing as Yachty, the trolls will be there. After a notorious incident in which Yachty lashed out at some of his followers for clowning how bad he was at a game to which he replied “ I don’t care….I’m a millionaire” before promptly ending his stream. Honestly, who can blame, at least been deterred by negative energy as he continues to stream regularly?