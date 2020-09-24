The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time
Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
Horror is one of the most escapist genres we’ve invented. The most shocking movies are those that lean into a premise that’s either impossible or more hyperbolic than can be found in our own world. The specific sub-genre of disturbing movies, in particular—with their extended, realistic scenes of extreme violence, anxiety-inducing edits, torture, and total disregard for human life—offer a wholly different kind of escape. The terrifying movies on this list come with mental scarring and potential for years of nightmares, but trust me: there are people who love that kind of stuff.
If a movie can make you squirm, scream, or threaten to throw up your lunch, then it’s done its job. The movies on this list prove that a movie can still be considered artsy or significant, even if it’s on the extreme end of the violent spectrum. If you’re looking to find out what exactly we mean by the most disturbing horror movies, browse this list, choose wisely, and have some comedies queued up to cleanse your palate afterward. You don’t have to enter the Deep Web for these shocking movies; some of the most disturbing movies can be found on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. It’s that easy, so make sure you’re really ready before you press “play.”
60. Mother! (2017)
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Easily the most divisive movie of 2017, mother! is really a kind of litmus test for who you should be hanging out with. The movie plays like an Aronofsky fever dream as you watch Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem take an allegorical trip through feminism, Christianity, and the environment that culminates in one of the most anxiety-induced final acts in cinema history. It’s a disturbing movie—particularly for women—and the way anyone feels about it tells you more about the person than the actual movie. Just make sure your goddamn sinks are braced.
59. Bone Tomahawk (2015)
Director: S. Craig Zahler
Bone Tomahawk, which might well have been the best Western of 2015, lands on this list mainly for one graphic scene, when the cannibals who have been terrorizing the local town decide to kill one of their captives. The cannibals scalp the man, get him butt naked, and then tie him upside down and begin cutting him open, from his head to his, you know, genitals, with a blunt rock. Zahler’s camera, which stays fixed on the victim and forces the viewer to watch the disgusting death from start to finish, helps this scene earn its spot among other truly legendary disturbing movies.
58. Raw (2017)
Director: Julia Ducournau
Yup, this is the movie that had people fainting and vomiting during its showing at the Toronto International Film Festival. Still, though, it was one of the best movies of 2017. Raw is, in its own bizarre and avant-garde way, a coming of age tale: Justine, our protagonist, was raised by strict vegetarians parents who work as veterinarians, and is a young teenager just trying to find her place in the world—by way of cannibalism, of course. The movie ties in a critique of hazing rituals and university culture with Justine’s budding sexuality to create a movie that is at once deeply original and gruesome, yet fascinating all the way through.
57. We Are The Flesh (2016)
Director: Emiliano Rocha Minter
In a post-apocalyptic world, siblings Lucio and Fauna find that their best hopes of survival rest with a crazy homeless guy who forces them to do the unspeakable just in order to survive. Between the graphic depictions of sex, forced incest, brainwashing, and ultimately a cannibalistic orgy, some critics have found a critique of society (to be more specific, Mexican society) buried somewhere deep, deep down in We Are The Flesh. If you’re looking for a movie that pushes the envelope, look no further.
56. Dogtooth (2009)
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
If you’re familiar with Yorgos Lanthimos’s (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) very peculiar brand of weird, then you’ll immediately see how Dogtooth fits right into the canon. Dogtooth is the twisted story of a mother and father who maintain their three adult children completely ignorant of the outside world in a secure, fenced-in complex where they are forced to have sex with each other and strangers. Lanthimos’s style is hopelessly dark, and in this movie it creates an intensity that informs the child abuse at its center and creates an atmosphere of horror mixed with documentary, which is what lends the movie its disturbing tone. Dogtooth was a Cannes favorite when it debuted in 2009, and was even nominated for Best Foreign Language Film that year.
55. The Skin I Live In (2011)
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Antonio Banderas plays the disturbed Dr. Ledgard plastic surgeon at the center of this psychological body horror movie, with a clinical creepiness that informs much of the movie’s intense atmosphere. Banderas, struggling with the traumatic loss of both his wife and daughter, becomes obsessed with developing a new kind of skin resistant to burns. In order to test his inventions, though, he keeps a victim hostage in his mansion—not just any old victim, though. He kidnaps the man responsible for driving his daughter to suicide and subjects him to a forced sexual reassignment surgery that turns him into Vera, his effective medical guinea pig. Almodóvar contrasts the doctor’s beautiful, lush mansion and surreal, otherworldly surgical tools and techniques with an upsetting, anxiety-inducing storyline full of complex, voyeuristic elements to create a truly dark and disturbing work.
54. Pig (2017)
Director: Adam Mason
A lot of the movies on this list are shocking, but the director behind them usually has some reason—no matter how twisted or hard to believe it may be—to stand behind the project. So just imagine how demented a movie has to be for producers to actually attempt to scrub the movie from existence. That’s what happened with Pig: it was almost removed from the 2017 SXSW slate, but eventually was shown exactly twice at the festival before the director himself declared they would be the only public showings of the movie ever. It’s an 80-minute sadistic, misogynistic torture-fest that includes a pregnant hostage, mutilation, cannibals, and the actual words: “Rape time!” It’s, um, a lot—and good luck getting your hands on a copy.
53. Gerald’s Game (2017)
Director: Mike Flanagan
It was great and all, but Gerald’s Game was the best Stephen King adaptation released in 2017. It’s a downright disturbing premise, precisely because it doesn’t indulge in the cannibals or demons or visceral, violent sex scenes that the other movies on this list do. Instead, the film follows a couple in the last throes of marriage attempting to spice things up in the bedroom, and the result is a master lesson in suspense. A fatal dose of viagra later, and Jessie, the wife, is handcuffed to the bed and must escape from beneath the limp body of her husband, Gerald. Let’s just say it gets gory.
52. Baskin (2015)
Director: Can Evrenol
This Turkish art-house horror movie is an unrelenting, surreal torture fest, but there is at least some method to this madness. This part biblical, part supernatural story follows a group of police officers who accidentally find the portal to literal hell, or at least as close as you can get to it on Earth. The movie plays out like a walk through a demented asylum, complete with bloody, decapitated bodies having sex, gouged out eyes, and creepy hooded figures.