The 50 Best Memes That Got Us Through 2020
Never has the phrase "What a year!" Carried such heavy connotations. How do you summarize what is probably the worst year in most peoples lives? COVID, killed hundreds of thousands, shut down business, forced lockdowns, destroyed jobs, our economy. It spawned "Tiger King" and "Love Is Blind." There was Murder Hornets, a shitshow of a debate and even worse election. 2020 tested us in ways we never thought possible. We got by on Netflix, learning to bake bread, The Mandalorian, Call of Duty, Love Island and of course dank memes. Here is your list of the "Memes That Got Us Through 2020"
When You forget It’s Still 2020
Are people really doing this? Have we really gotten to the point where we're forgetting we have masks on? It's wild that the weirdest thing about this video is that he's seemingly eating in a restaurant. Sigh, we miss restaurants.
Remember Tiger King?
Ahh yes, the first month of quarantine. We were so naive, the world was just starting to burn and Tiger King was the meth-filled, shitshow that distracted us from early 2020.
We Are The Virus
There's been a lot of dark existential self-reflecting during lockdown. The earth being tired of humans and washing away all of our scooters while we learn to bake bread is something we can't even be mad at though.
Everything Is Cake
Nothing like starting a weird and completely unnecessary viral craze that has everyone questioning if broccoli is actually cake...during a pandemic. Props to these super talented cake artists but why?
Dancing Ghanaian Pallbearer’s
We don't really know how the most lit pallbearers' of all-time became a meme, but we love it. Ghana's finest are a beautifully hilarious reflection of finding light in a negative situation and good LORD did we need to laugh over the past few months.
Cardboard Audience at a Dog Show
Cardboard audience at a dog show is something we thought we'd never utter in our lives, but here we are. Live events looked and felt super weird without people, but these card board dogs are something that needs to happen when we get back to normal.
Potato Zoom Boss
Web cam meetings became an annoying necessity and people tried to make the best of it by spicing up their backgrounds or turning themselves into potatoes apparently. Could you imagine getting laid off by a potato?
Tortillas Aren’t Toilet Paper?
The great toilet paper shortage of 2020 had people resorting to desperate measures. Some people bought bidets, some people bought tortillas.
The Good Vibe Hero We All Needed
Feel good stories were few and far between this year. But one that made us all smile was the viral TikTok made by Nathan Apodaca aka DoggFace. The beauty was in its simplicity. Just a man bumping Fleetwod Mac, skating down the road while he enjoys some cranberry juice straight from the bottle.