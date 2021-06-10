According to reports, the Ted movies are being adapted into a live-action show that’s gotten a 10-episode straight-to-series order for NBC’s streaming service Peacock. The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources, says the series will be a prequel to the films.

Negotiations are currently taking place for Seth MacFarlane to reprise the voice role of the main/title character.

In addition to that part, MacFarlane will also write and executive produce.

“Seth has a superpower of creating fandoms and Ted is a shining example of his ability to create beloved characters that we can’t get enough of,” said NBCUniversal Entertainment Content chairman Susan Rovner in a statement to THR. “We are so lucky to bring this project to Peacock viewers who will have an opportunity to see their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear once again.”

In 2012 the first Ted film became the highest-grossing original comedy of all time that wasn’t either a sequel or an idea based on an existing intellectual property. Throwing out that caveat, the numbers were very impressive as it made almost $550 million off a $65 million budget. The sequel, which came out three years later in 2015, made more than $215 million off a similar budget.

Variety notes that this series will fall under a major overall deal MacFarlane and his production company, Fuzzy Door, signed with NBCUniversal in early 2020. It’s the second series order from that deal, following the March announcement of a Peacock science show, The End is Nye, set to be hosted by *dramatic pause* Bill Nye.