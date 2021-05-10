Sydney Sweeney hopped on Instagram Live Saturday for her followers to “see how words actually affect people.”

The “Euphoria” star decided the best way to address internet trolls was to show them how they impact those they target, so after she was mocked for her appearance this weekend, she tearfully reminded fans that she’s a “real person.”

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” Sweeney explains.”I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people. I know everyone says, ‘You can’t read things,’ and ‘you shouldn’t read things,’ but like, I’m a fucking person. I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink watching HGTV wearing my Snuggie.”

The 23-year-old actress then ended her stream as supporters began sharing positive comments. She closed by adding that “People need to be nicer on social media because this is really fucked up.”

The situation seemed to start after a Twitter user inferred in a derogatory tweet that the actress wasn’t pretty without breasts, saying “I’m gonna FORCE y’all to look at her with no boobs,” according to Page Six.

Sydney has yet to comment on the situation after her stream, but thankfully, fans seem to be rallying around her on Twitter after her emotional day, sending her love and insisting that trolls “can’t be serious.”