Former Lois & Clark actor Dean Cain has criticized Marvel over a new Captain America comic book in which the hero loses faith in the American dream.

In the recently released issue The United States of Captain America #1, the character gives a speech that upset conservatives who don’t seem to understand Cap has always fought for a better America, not blindly supported its government.

“I’m loyal to nothing, except the dream,” Steve Rogers says in the comic. “Here’s the thing about a dream, though. A dream isn’t real. I’m starting to think America actually has two dreams and one lie. The first American dream is the one that isn’t real. It’s the one some people expect to just be handed to them. And then they get angry when it disappears. When the truth is, it never really existed in the first place. … We’re at our best when we keep no one out. A good dream is shared. Shared radically. Shared with everyone."

Speaking on Fox and Friends this week, Cain suggested the comic was over-politicizing Captain America, who was—checks notes—seen punching Adolf Hitler in the face on his first comic book cover in 1941. Cain said he’s “so tired of this wokeness and anti-Americanism.”

The 54-year-old added, “We just celebrated our 245th birthday. In my opinion, America is the greatest country in history. It’s not perfect. We are constantly striving for a more perfect union, but I believe she’s the most fair, equitable country anyone’s ever seen, and that’s why people are clamoring to get here from all over the globe."

Dean Cain previously portrayed Superman/Clark Kent on Lois & Clark: The News Adventures of Superman from 1993 until 1997. He also appeared on the CW’s Supergirl, although not in the same role. In both 2016 and 2020 the actor endorsed Donald Trump for president. While Cain has claimed he holds somewhat progressive beliefs when it comes to social issues, that actor has frequently appeared on both Fox News and Louder with Crowder, an online show hosted by right-wing commentator and alleged comedian Steven Crowder.

