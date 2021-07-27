Stephen Dorff, he of True Detective and Blade, has a bit more to offer in the form of Black Widow commentary.

As you may recall, Dorff—who earlier this year appeared in Soleil Moon Frye’s Kid 90 documentary—recently told the Independent’s Adam White that he wouldn’t want to be in a movie like Black Widow. In the same interview, Dorff added that the Marvel film “looks like garbage” and said he feels “embarrassed” for star Scarlett Johansson.

In a friendly chat with TMZ this week, however, Dorff clarified that his comments were not meant to come off as personal attacks on Johansson, whom he considers an “old friend” and a talented artist.

“Oh, I love Scarlett,” Dorff said, as seen in the video below. “I think that was taken a little bit out of context. She’s a great actress. I just, yeah. I’m just not a fan [of Black Widow]. … I love Scarlett. I heard she’s gonna be a mom and I wish her the best. She’s an old friend of mine. I felt bad about that comment.”