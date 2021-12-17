When it comes to actors taking on the established mantle of a comic book character, the number of different men to take on the role of Spider-Man only rivals that of Batman. Since 2002, three different performers—Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland—have played the friendly neighborhood hero, each offering a decidedly different spin on the ole’ webhead. Each comes with his unique perspective and spin on Spidey, resulting in a trio of distinctive and unique versions.

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the long-rumored appearance of Garfield and Maguire joining with Holland in a live-action version of Into the Spider-Verse, we’ve decided to rank the performances of each actor to determine who is the best Spider-Man of them all. Regardless of who ultimately ends up on top, know that each actor is an expert at capturing the core tenants of the character and translating them on screen. However, there can only be one winner, so suit up and see who swings above the rest.