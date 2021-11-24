The Jonas brothers recently offered themselves up to the unrelenting jokes of a roast in their new Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and one of the most vicious jabs came from Joe Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner.

Each of the Jonas brother’s significant others, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner, took turns roasting their husbands along with other comedians and entertainers like Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall. When it was Turner’s time to take the podium, she wasted no time in poking fun at the brothers’ purity rings.

“For those of you who don’t know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you’re abstaining from sex before marriage,” Turner explained during her joke. “And the Jonas Brothers, they all had them.”

Turner continued by explaining the symbolic meaning behind purity rings before getting into the irony of Joe Jonas wearing one, referencing his history of dating co-stars and supermodels like Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and model Gigi Hadid.

“No, the rings weren’t a good idea,” she said. “Yes, as a gesture they are laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

The rest of the brothers got hit with some jokes too, of course. Check out what funny jabs Pete Davidson got off on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast down below. The show can also be streamed on Netflix now.