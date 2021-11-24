The Jonas brothers recently offered themselves up to the unrelenting jokes of a roast in their new Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and one of the most vicious jabs came from Joe Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner.

Each of the Jonas brother’s significant others, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner, took turns roasting their husbands along with other comedians and entertainers like Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall. When it was Turner’s time to take the podium, she wasted no time in poking fun at the brothers’ purity rings.

“For those of you who don’t know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you’re abstaining from sex before marriage,” Turner explained during her joke. “And the Jonas Brothers, they all had them.”