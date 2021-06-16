When that new album drops from your favorite artist, listening to it on repeat is the only option, but enhancing the auditory experience is a completely different ball game. Enter the all-new Sonos Roam. This portable speaker takes listening to your favorite song, audiobook or podcast to an entirely new level.

Retailed at $169, this Bluetooth/WiFi speaker provides up to 10 hours of battery life. With its slim and curved silhouette, Sonos Roam is also visually appealing in the home, and its lightweight ergonomic shape makes it easy to carry. It’s built to withstand all the fun and fumbles this summer has in store as its waterproof, sand proof and can definitely handle its fair share of accidental falls.

Image via Sonos Roam

If the new Sonos Roam sounds like a must-have, good! Attendees at this year’s ComplexLand (June 16-18) will have a chance to win one of their very own. Over the three-day virtual experience, guests will have three chances to score a free Sonos Roam. All they have to do is lookout for the drops.



So why just listen to your favorite album when you can really tap in with a Sonos Roam?