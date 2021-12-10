The first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is here.

Word of the trailer’s imminent arrival came after Paramount released the first poster for the follow-up to the 2020 film, which shows Sonic standing atop his red-and-white biplane known as Tornado, with Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) piloting. They’re being pursued by Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

The trailer starts with Tom (played by James Marsden) attempting to give some words of advice to Sonic, who appears to have recklessly taken up a life of fighting crime under the trademark pending alias Blue Justice. Tom would prefer if Sonic took the time to enjoy being a kid, and wait until the moment when his powers were absolutely necessary.

That moment comes when Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth. With Tails by his side, Sonic looks to thwart Robotnik’s plans, but when we’re introduced to Knuckles, it becomes immediately clear that Sonic may have met his match. Idris Elba announced in August that he would be voicing the popular character.

The post-credit scenes in Sonic the Hedgehog laid the groundwork for what we would see in the sequel. First, we find Dr. Robotnik on Mushroom Hill Zone looking more like the video game character with his bald head and comically overgrown mustache. Then, in the second scene, a portal opens and Tails emerges in pursuit of Sonic.

Based on the limited footage shown, it seems the sequel will be following the 1994 game, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where Knuckles joins forces with Dr. Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 8, 2022.