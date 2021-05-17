NBCUniversal is developing a pair of Snoop Dogg-starring series for its streaming service Peacock, Deadline reports.

The news was announced Monday at NBC’s 2021 virtual upfronts presentation by Kevin Hart, who revealed that the 49-year-old rapper is set to front a series for Peacock about the world’s most idiotic criminals. The 41-year-old comedian also announced a comedic sports news show, hosted by himself and Snoop, which is in the early stages of development.

The announcement arrives nearly 18 months after Peacock signed a multi-year deal with Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network, which includes an equity investment in the company, a first-look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service. Under the agreement, NBC’s streaming service will produce a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special, as well as an original interview series, Hart to Heart, hosted by the comedian.

As for Snoop, the pair of Peacock shows aren’t the only series the Long Beach rapper has in development.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Doggfather revealed he’s prepping an anthology series about his life.

“I think what makes the most sense to me is the ‘Snoop Dogg anthology,’ the life story of Snoop Dogg, where it starts with my mother and father meeting each other before I was even born, to me being born, to me growing through the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s,” he explained. “Me being the ‘Black Forest Gump,’ so to speak, seeing me in all of these highlighted moments in American history. We’re developing that, putting it together as we speak, just trying to take my time and put the right information out.”