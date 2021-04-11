Less than two days after DMX’s death, Saturday Night Live honored the Yonkers rapper during both the cold open and closing credits of this weekend’s episode.

In the opening sketch, Minneapolis news anchors played by Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, and Alex Moffat engage in a debate about the trail of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.



After a lengthy discussion, the conversation shifts to other headlines, with McKinnon’s character mentioning that the world lost “royalty” Friday. While she was referring to Prince Phillip, Nwodim and Thompson chimed in to acknowledge the passing of DMX. Cast member Chris Redd also took a moment to honor the fallen rap legend, holding up a sign that read “R.I.P. DMX” during the end credits.

The tribute arrives two decades after DMX graced the SNL stage as a musical guest in February 2000, then celebrating the recent release of his third studio album, 1999’s ...And Then There Was X.

Later in the episode, SNL also paid tribute to Anne Beatts, one of the show’s original writers, who died on Wednesday at the age of 74. Beatts cause of death has not yet been revealed.