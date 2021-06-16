The excitement for the theatrical summer release of Snake Eyes: G. I. Joe Origins is real! But before the action film dominates the box office, it’s taking over ComplexLand.

Over the course of the three-day virtual experience (June 16-18), attendees can explore a spacious neighborhood inspired by Snake Eyes’ origin story as one of the G.I. Joe’s most legendary and lethal characters. Dubbed Neo Crossing, the activation is full of 3D hotspots, character posters, exclusive artwork by Dragon76 and behind-the-scenes content from the movie featuring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen), Andrew Koji (Warrior) and G.I. Joe comic book legend, Larry Hama.

Most importantly, guests can score exclusive free merch created by Japanese-American artist Adam Fujita. By interacting with the non-playable character in Neo Crossing, fans will receive clues on how to get their hands on the limited-edition apparel, which includes Snake Eyes T-shirts, hats and slides.

While the merch is free, quantities are limited and the only way to cop, and catch a sneak peak of Snake Eyes is to visit ComplexLand.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is only in theaters, Dolby Cinema and IMAX on July 23, 2021. Check out the trailer.