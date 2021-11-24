Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu might not be able to take the heat.

Coming off of his recent gig hosting SNL for the first time, the Canadian star is on a bit of a hot streak, so it’s only fitting that he sat down to film an episode of Hot Ones. Unfortunately for him, it appears he had some spice-induced regrets after eating some hot wings on the show. But luckily for us, he gave us a hilarious glimpse into what went down during the episode via his social media accounts.

Liu initially shared a pic of himself with Hot Ones host Sean Evans on his Instagram story, writing: “Jesus Christ why did I do this” in all caps, appearing to have had a tough time devouring the super hot chicken wings.

Image via Instagram

He continued to reflect on his spicy experience on his Twitter, where he began spiralling in a series of dramatic tweets.

“I’m gonna level with you guys I just ate some really spicy wings and I’m spiralling a bit my stomach is a mess I still can’t feel my lips it’s a goddamn crisis,” he wrote. He then continued in a follow-up tweet, writing: “Milk is a false god.”

Liu certainly isn’t the first celeb to not make it through all the increasingly hot wings on the series. DJ Khaled, Shaquille O’Neal, and numerous others have tapped out early on after not being able to handle the heat.