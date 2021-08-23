One of the things that stands out in the rollout for Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been the action. There’s one particular fight scene, which takes place on a moving transit bus while it’s speeding downhill, that shows off the skills of the film’s star, Simu Liu, as well as his cast mates and the crew behind the scenes making it happen. In this exclusive look at the action behind Shang Chi, we get a glimpse of how one of the most intense scenes in one of this summer’s most action-packed movies was made.

“Shang Chi is, at its core, a Marvel movie,” Shang Chi star Simu Liu says, “that comes with a promise of action and a certain promise to the quality of the sequences that we are about to deliver.” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige calls this “as big as anything we have ever brought to life in the MCU before.”

The bus fight sequence itself is highlighted in the clip, with director Destin Daniel Cretton and fight coordinator Andy Cheng speak on how detailed they were behind the scenes, referencing a wall with intricate moments and movements, or examining the bus and the twists and turns this hunk of metal takes on its own, outside of the actual fight scene erupting inside. It’s one of the film’s most dynamic moments, and should have you ready for the spectacular sequences that are still to come!

Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on Sept. 3.