Shailene Woodley has confirmed that she and Aaron Rodgers are engaged, following rumors from earlier this month that the pair was dating.

On Monday night, the actress revealed the news to Jimmy Fallon. “Yes, we are engaged,” she said. “We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news. It’s kind of funny everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, ‘yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

While she doesn’t show her ring off during the interview, it does appear to be sizable.

Woodley told Fallon more about her relationship with the NFL MVP, explaining that she never dreamed of marrying a star quarterback. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being,” she said. “But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

Woodley added that because they met during the pandemic, she hasn’t been to one of his football games—or any football games for that matter. She also said she didn’t watch football on TV until they met.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game,” she told Fallon. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

Overall, Woodley seems pretty nonplussed that she’s going to marry one of the best to ever do it. “I don’t get it. He’s good. He’s great. But, like, I don’t understand. ‘Cause I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That’s the dude I know,” she said.

Rodgers recently won his third MVP award earlier this month, and thanked his fiancée during his acceptance speech, though he didn’t mention her by name.