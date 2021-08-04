Selena Gomez has responded to yet another television show referencing the kidney transplant she underwent in 2017 to help with her lupus.

As the Hollywood Reporter pointed out, Gomez took to Twitter to address the latest episode of the Paramount+ show The Good Fight, which referenced her surgery.

“I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” Gomez tweeted Tuesday night. “I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

She followed her criticism up by leaving a link for people to use if they want to sign up to become an organ donor.

In the scene of The Good Fight that Gomez is addressing, several characters are discussing sensitivity and the effects of cancel culture on comedy. Amongst the list of taboo topics are necrophilia, autism, and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.”

This isn’t the first time a show has made light of Gomez’s kidney transplant. NBC’s streaming platform Peacock issued an apology to the singer last November after its Saved by the Bell reboot referenced the surgery several times.

“We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health,” the company wrote in a statement released by Variety. “We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

Gomez herself starred in a TV comedy for four years, Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, from 2007 to 2012.