Music can be the gateway to one’s heart, even if you’re a grown man listening to a teenage love song.

In a sketch from this week’s Saturday Night Live, a group of men are gathered at a pool hall. Before they break for the next game, one of the men (Regé-Jean Page) ventures over to the jukebox to play Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” At this moment, the rest of the men start to subtly reveal that they too love the song. It all eventually leads to an overflow of emotions.

“It’s like she ripped a page out of my diary, I mean notebook, I mean plain brown leather… I can’t read or write!” a character played by Beck Bennett yells in the sketch.

The men then start to dissect the song’s nuances. They reveal that “Drivers License” backstory is rooted in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. They also almost come to blows when arguing if Rodrigo reminds them of Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish. Fortunately, an old man (played by Kate McKinnon) was on hand to calm things down and remind the men to listen with their hearts. This set the stage for the men to sing-a-long with the “bridge of our lifetime.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is currently the No. 1 song in the country. The singer took to social media to express her excitement of learning SNL turned her single into a sketch.

Watch SNL’s full Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” sketch above.