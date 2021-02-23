Ryan Reynolds put the kibosh on rumors that his Green Lantern would appear in Zack Snyder’s upcoming cut of Justice League.

The on-screen superhero several times over nixed the idea in response to a fan who claimed on Twitter that his Hal Jordan was returning.

“It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal,” he tweeted. “Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer.”

Though it might not be Reynolds, the truth is that some superhero from the DC universe is going to show up in The Snyder Cut. Vanity Fair reported that the film will feature a “hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans’ minds” and will also be presented in the outmoded aspect ratio of 4:3. The new cut, which has become the stuff of internet legend, will run for four hours, premiere on HBO Max, and feature Jared Leto’s somewhat maligned take on the Joker. Snyder himself confirmed that the movie will air as a complete work in a recent chat on Vero.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on March 18 on HBO Max.