Following the release of No Time to Die, the hunt is on for a new James Bond.

In an interview with the Times, Ryan Reynolds joked about being “interested” in taking on the role if they’ll have him. After the piece was released, Reynold took to Twitter to say that he wasn’t “even remotely serious” about pursing the iconic gig.

The latest Bond is Daniel Craig’s final film as the famous British spy, and there’s been plenty of suggestions as to who could portray a new version of the character. In his Times conversation, the Deadpool and Red Notice actor said that he’d play Bond if he could make a couple of changes.

“I hear they’re looking for a new Bond,” said Reynolds. “Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.” With the exception of one-time Bond George Lazenby—who is Australian—and Pierce Brosnan—who is Irish—the character has been played by British actors.

Earlier this month, Reynolds revealed that he was taking a step away from filmmaking for a brief time to focus on his family. “I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer,” he said. “It just provides me an opportunity to be home.”

Reynolds isn’t the only actor to have his name brought up in conversations around the role, however. In a chat with Esquire this month, Dwayne Johnson tossed his name in the hat. His grandfather Peter Maivia briefly made an appearance as a villain in the 1967 Bond film You Only Live Twice, and Johnson said he would like to honor him by also starring in a James Bond movie but with one crucial difference.

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond,” he said. “I don’t want to be a villain. You gotta be Bond.”

