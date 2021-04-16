Amid the recent backlash over the state’s election reform bill, Ryan Coogler has confirmed that production on Black Panther 2 will remain in Georgia.

In a guest column posted by Deadline on Friday, the Black Panther director spoke out against the restrictive voting law.

“As an African-American, and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot, Coogler wrote. “I say this as I return to Georgia, a state that holds a special place in my heart. I lived in Atlanta for eight months while filming my last movie. I have long looked forward to returning. But, when I was informed of the passage of SB202 in the state, and its ramifications for the state’s voters, I was profoundly disappointed.”

After touching on the specifics of the reform bill, Coogler announced that he would not be moving production on the sequel to 2018 blockbuster film, while maintaining that he’s committed to fighting back against the repressive election laws.

“Our film is staying in Georgia, he added. “Additionally, I have made a personal commitment to raise awareness about ways to help overturn this harmful bill, and continue to get educated on this matter from people on the ground. I will encourage everyone working with me to tap in with the local community directly affected by Senate Bill 202 and to leverage their influence and resources to aid in the fight for this particular and essential pillar of democracy.”

The news arrives just weeks after Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua announced that Apple’s runaway slave flick Emancipation will no longer be filmed in Georgia following the state’s restrictive election law.