Russell Brand is back! O.G. Hot Ones fans remember Russell Brand's classic run-in with the wings of death back in 2017, as well as his operatic ode to Brett Baker—the Hot Ones superfan known for his Hot Ones Power Rankings. These days, Brand is as busy as ever: His latest project is the Audible Original, Revelation: Connecting With the Sacred, which is currently available for download. And not to be outdone, his YouTube channel now has more than 3 million subscribers. But can he triumph in the War on Spice once more? Find out as the silver-tongued comedian sets the world to rights and welcomes a very special guest. Spice lords, you do NOT want to miss this!