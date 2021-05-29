Ricky Gervais has responded to sexual misconduct claims against Charlie Hanson, a long-time collaborator who produced Gervais’ Netflix comedy series After Life.

“I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” Gervais said in a statement on Saturday.

According to The Times, Hanson, who also produced Gervais’ Extras, Life’s Too Short and Derek, is facing sexual misconduct allegations from 11 women, whose accusations are dated between 2008 and 2015.

Netflix has confirmed that Hanson has been removed from his role on After Life, which is currently filming its third and final season.

BAFTA also confirmed it had suspended Hanson’s membership, according to Deadline.

“We have been presented with a number of very serious detailed allegations about an individual and while we are not their employer we immediately took the decision to suspend their membership,” a spokesperson said Saturday. “BAFTA is an arts charity and does not have the power to investigate historic claims of abuse therefore we have referred the matter to the police. The behavior that these accounts allege is abhorrent, in complete opposition to BAFTA values and has no place in our industry.”

Hanson has denied all allegations through his lawyer, who released a statement: “Our client is shocked and appalled by these historical and false allegations of improper conduct towards women,” the statement reads. “He maintains that he has never acted inappropriately on any production, or at all, and has never had any complaints made about his conduct over the course of many decades in the media industry.”