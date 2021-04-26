After Thomas Vinterberg’s film Another Round won the Oscar for Best International Film last night, news just broke that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s Appian Way, along with Endeavor Content and Brad Weston’s Makeready, have just acquired the rights to remake the film in an English language version.

According to Deadline, Appian Way, Endeavor Content, and Makeready acquired Another Round in an auction prior to the film winning an Oscar last night. The remake is reported to be fully funded by Endeavor Content and Makeready as well. DiCaprio is also reported to star in the lead role of the middle-aged man caught in an existential crisis that Mads Mikkelsen originally played.

After the film won the Oscar, Vinterberg delivered a heartfelt speech dedicating the win to his daughter. Four days into filming Another Round, she was killed in a car crash. His daughter was also supposed to be in the film before the tragic accident. Vinterberg will remain in the picture for the remake, set executive producer it along with Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing.

The remake is set to be produced by DiCaprio and Davisson and Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi for Makeready and Endeavor Content. They have yet to assign writers to the project but are expected to do so immediately.

Centered around teachers attempting to fight off a mid-life crisis by raising their blood pressure levels with alcohol, the appeal in Another Round isn't so much in its commentary on alcohol abuse but rather the different decisions that the characters make. This might be one reason the film was so heavily sought after, and why DiCaprio might step in to take on the lead role.