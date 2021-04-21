The people could be getting what they want very soon.

Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton was named as part of the final group of guest hosts for 37th season of Jeopardy! on Wednesday. Burton joins the likes of people like Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, and others while the show searches to replace the beloved Alex Trebek as a permanent host.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said per Variety. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy, and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

Although the show has yet to name Trebek’s successor, social media has already cast Burton as the host. A Change.org petition generated over 246,000 signatures in favor of Burton taking over the hosting role.

Also, there are few host options that have done more for laying educational foundations than Burton. As the executive producer and star of PBS’ Reading Rainbow, the actor promoted literacy for a whole generation. This in addition to his popular acting roles makes him a frontrunner to land the gig.