Rapman, the man behind the majorly successful Blue Story film and online smash Shiro’s Story, has continued to cement himself as a hot-on-the-block movie director.

Growing his name domestically and now globally, the South London native’s last film was 2019’s American Son for Paramount. Now, as his journey continues, the Roc Nation-signed creative is moving onto his next venture: Supacell, a new superhero drama commissioned exclusively by Netflix.

Supacell is a six-part series that follows a group of ordinary people from South London who later develop unexpected superpowers, with the newfound superheroes having no connection between them other than being Black.

The show will be written and directed by Rapman, with Mouktar Mohammed and Henerietta Lee of New Wave signing on as executive producer and associate producer, respectively.

Netflix has also commissioned four other shows, which includes an adaptation of David Nicholl’s romance novel, One Day. The film, which originally starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, follows the characters Em and Dex as they meet up on one specific day, year after year.

Speaking about the new commissions, Anne Mensah, Netflix’s VP, UK Series, said: “It’s a very special time to be part of this creative community, to be able to work with such amazingly talented writers, directors and producers,” said Netflix’s VP, UK Series, Anne Mensah, “and we are so excited to bring these stories to our members worldwide.”