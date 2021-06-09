Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the center of controversy for months, and it has been no different following the birth of their second child together, Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

The couple took Queen Elizabeth II’s personal nickname when naming their daughter, who was born on June 4. However, according to a Buckingham Palace source via the BBC, Meghan and Harry apparently didn’t ask his grandmother for permission in naming their child after her.

But Meghan and Harry refute this claim, with their spokesperson saying that Harry called and asked his grandmother if they could use her moniker as a way to pay tribute to her, E Online reports. If the queen had said no, then the couple would have gone with a different name.

The fact that Harry’s family publicly commemorated the moment also makes it seem like there isn’t any bad blood. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a statement from the Palace read. Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William, and Kate Middleton also issued personal messages.

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana Confetti ball. Wishing them all well at this special time,” Charles and Camila’s statement said.

Harry and Meghan also chose to name their baby girl after Harry’s late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales.

A message posted to the Archewell charity website also shared the couple’s news: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”