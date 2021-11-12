Do you want to watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 but need a refresher on what happened last season? Say less—on The Pre-Cap, hosted by Complex Pop Culture deputy editor Khal, we’ll fill you in on everything you need to know about the Power Book II: Ghost universe, identifying the major players and their motivations. Most importantly, we’ll let you know what to expect in Season 2, which premieres on Sunday, November 21, only on Starz and the Starz app.

The Pre-Cap is a one-stop shop to stay up to speed on the newest iterations of your favorite shows and movie franchises.