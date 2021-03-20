Pete Davidson was granted court-ordered protection from a woman who falsely claimed the two were married, TMZ reports.

According to court documents, the comedian was granted an order of protection against Michelle Mootreddy. Mootreddy was arrested on Thursday for breaking into Davidson’s Staten Island home.

After her arrest, Mootreddy told the police that she got into Davidson’s through an open side door and was found sitting at the kitchen table. Davidson wasn’t home at the time, but the comedian famously lives with family members—including his mother. One of these relatives called the police, leading to Mootreddy’s arrest.

Mootreddy’s obsession with Davidson didn’t begin with the break-in. She also created a fake press release that falsely claimed she was married to the comedian and that the couple is set to launch a production company. Reps for Davison made it clear that he doesn’t know Mootreddy and they have no business ventures together.

Along with being arraigned on Friday for two counts of felony burglary, two misdemeanor counts of stalking, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and harassment, Mootreddy was ordered to stay away from Davison and three other people who live in the home. She is also prohibited from contacting the comedian and his family in any way and barred from showing up at their jobs or other residences.