Given the near-omnipresence of Ted Bundy movies and series in recent years, the arrival of competing trailers for two more Bundy entries has many people expressing frustration at the continued onslaught.

This year alone, Bundy—a notorious serial killer responsible for murdering dozens of women in the 1970s—will be brought to the big screen in two separate productions.

Arguably the higher-profile project is No Man of God, an Amber Sealey-directed film starring Luke Kirby as Bundy and Elijah Wood as FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier. The Kit Lesser-scripted offering premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and is slated for release in August. A trailer was released a few days back:

Within a 48-hour span, a trailer for American Boogeyman—embedded up top— starring Chad Michael Murray as the prolific murderer also arrived on YouTube. That film, directed by Daniel Farrands, will—like No Man of God—be released in August.

Of course, you surely don’t need reminding that the past few years have been particularly rife with varying takes on the Bundy story. 2019 saw the release of the Zac Efron-starring Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and the Netflix docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, both helmed by Some Kind of Monster director Joe Berlinger. Last year, the Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer docuseries premiered on Amazon Prime.

Understandably, this is all a bit too much for many viewers, some of whom took to Twitter to document their exhaustion with serial killer culture at large: